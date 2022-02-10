MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $17.82 Million Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 554,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,820,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 1.87% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 73.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DermTech by 36.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of DMTK stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.84.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

