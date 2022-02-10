MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

APO traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,071. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

