Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 570,273 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Luxor Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570,273 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for 0.8% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 1.36% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $92,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE:RBA traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.