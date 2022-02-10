Luxor Capital Group LP Takes Position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 1.60% of Archer Aviation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $22,391,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $20,904,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $19,586,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $12,521,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $8,728,000.

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 81,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

