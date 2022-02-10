500,000 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Bought by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,840,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,951,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 24,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01.

AMBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

