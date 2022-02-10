Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,075,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.99 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

