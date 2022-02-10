MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires Shares of 136,520 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.76. 487,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641,230. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.97.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

