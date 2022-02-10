Will Hobman Acquires 22,208 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Will Hobman purchased 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($27,027.99).

Will Hobman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Will Hobman purchased 17,576 shares of NewRiver REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($20,202.30).

NRR traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 93 ($1.26). 1,992,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,458. NewRiver REIT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £288.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

NRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

