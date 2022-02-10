Insider Selling: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Sells 1,702 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,724. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.