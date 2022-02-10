MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.9% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $78,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,434,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 292,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

CM traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,041. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

