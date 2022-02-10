Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,559 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 4.9% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $206,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.91. 63,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.40. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.