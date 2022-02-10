Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,329,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,581,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hippo as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at $57,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975 in the last quarter.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HIPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hippo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.
About Hippo
Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hippo (HIPO)
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO).
Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.