Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 1.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Roblox worth $72,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,317 shares of company stock worth $43,071,129.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 428,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,181,455. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.