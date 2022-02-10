Towle & Co. Buys Shares of 496,510 FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 496,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,214,000. FTS International makes up about 1.5% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 561.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTS International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.42. 1,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,460. FTS International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27.

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.