McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in McKesson by 31.8% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.52. 13,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.98. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

