The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170,812 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.38% of TJX Companies worth $304,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,183,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,023,673,000 after buying an additional 200,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $994,663,000 after buying an additional 733,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,849,000 after buying an additional 849,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

