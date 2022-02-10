Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.24 billion-$32.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.09 billion.

Canon stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. Canon has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Canon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canon by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Canon by 89.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

