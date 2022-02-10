Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 65.9% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $119,156.37 and approximately $14.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,352.29 or 0.99519430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00067024 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00026048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.25 or 0.00415293 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

