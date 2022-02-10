Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Announces Earnings Results

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports.

SONN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,904. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) by 3,064.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

