Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Reduced by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,351 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for approximately 3.9% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $30,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,892. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

