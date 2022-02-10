Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

FWRD stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Forward Air by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

