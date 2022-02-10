Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.