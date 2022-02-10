Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $194.22. 6,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,074. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,485 shares of company stock worth $153,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.