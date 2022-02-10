Linde (NYSE:LIN) Announces Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

LIN stock traded up $9.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.42. 81,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

