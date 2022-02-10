FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. 81,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

