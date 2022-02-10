TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 240.48% from the stock’s current price.

TSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

NASDAQ TSP traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 46,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. Research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

