Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

