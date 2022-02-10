Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Scopia Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 5.3% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $49,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.71. 109,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,991. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

