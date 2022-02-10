Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 3.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $98,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

