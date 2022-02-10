Monarch Alternative Capital LP Invests $13.04 Million in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,000. Paramount Group comprises 2.9% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 903,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,511,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 809,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 87,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,741. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

