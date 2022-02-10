683 Capital Management LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 459,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Gores Guggenheim by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 595,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,286,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

NASDAQ:GGPI traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 175,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,613. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.