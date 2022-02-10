Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is Glendon Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,715 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 6.8% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glendon Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of Ally Financial worth $114,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

ALLY stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,740. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

