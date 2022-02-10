CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 960 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in NOV were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 67,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

