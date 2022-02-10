Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 279,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 523,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,095,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

