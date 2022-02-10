Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $40,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average of $204.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.