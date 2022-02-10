Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,043,000. Comstock Resources comprises 2.2% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,945,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after buying an additional 842,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

