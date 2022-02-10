Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,157 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,214,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.53 on Thursday, reaching $239.71. 35,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,773. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.