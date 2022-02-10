Cfra Reaffirms Hold Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

WEED has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.08.

Shares of WEED traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,465. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.25. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

