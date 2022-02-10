Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Position Increased by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the quarter. Laredo Petroleum accounts for about 8.1% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 4.18% of Laredo Petroleum worth $57,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LPI traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

