DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

