Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.57.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.52. 225,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

