Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.
Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.57.
NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.52. 225,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
