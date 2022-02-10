London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,010 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.73. 814,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,927,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.15 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.