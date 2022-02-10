Masco (NYSE:MAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.300 EPS.

MAS opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

