Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 2,540 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Southern by 485.9% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 54,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $221,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Southern by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 929,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.57. 99,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,110 shares of company stock worth $4,989,318. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

