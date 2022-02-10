Mairs & Power Inc. Has $21.32 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,462 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $67.61. 64,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,637. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

