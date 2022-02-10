ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.52. 211,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,445,811. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

