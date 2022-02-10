Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.46. 31,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

