Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.80. 143,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

