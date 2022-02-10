Shelton Capital Management Acquires 515 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.47 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.