Shelton Capital Management Buys 45,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 929,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,601,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 25.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,318. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of SO opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

